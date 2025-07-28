Kevin Nash Opens Up About Hulk Hogan’s Passing

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash offered an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and NWO brother Hulk Hogan (Terry Bollea) during a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast.

Reflecting on the heartbreaking news of Hogan’s death, Nash opened up about his disbelief, regret, and anger over how some people have responded.

Nash admitted that even after hearing the early reports, he couldn’t accept the idea that Hogan was truly gone. “They always called him ‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan and to me, man, it was just like— even when I heard what Bubba was saying, I just knew he’d kick out. I just knew. I knew I’d get on the phone with him.”

The former WCW and WWE star said he considered driving two hours to Hogan’s home in Florida in hopes of seeing him one last time. “Two weeks ago, if I’d made the drive out there, if somebody had told me what kind of condition [he was in], I wouldn’t have needed five minutes. After four minutes of putting each other over, I would have just said: ‘I love you.’ Thanks for the rub.”

“Think About His Kids. Think About His Friends…”

Nash also took a moment to defend Hogan’s legacy from detractors, calling out those who have used the moment to stir up old controversies. “For the people who want to go after Hogan for doing this or that—You know what? How about f*** you, man. He’s dead. How about his kids, man? Can you just lay off the man? Ain’t nothing going to change now.”

He added, “Think about his kids. Think about his friends and his family and if you don’t have anything good to say—Shut the f*** up.”

Kevin Nash’s heartfelt tribute joins a growing list of wrestling legends and peers who have spoken out following the sudden passing of Hulk Hogan. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more reactions and tributes.