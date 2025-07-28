The Miz Wants In On WWE SummerSlam After Drew McIntyre Passport Drama

On the July 12th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE officially confirmed the blockbuster tag team match for SummerSlam 2025: Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul. However, the match could be in jeopardy following a shocking announcement from McIntyre.

In a Twitter/X video posted earlier today, Drew McIntyre revealed he currently cannot travel to the United States due to not having his passport.

The news has thrown his SummerSlam status into doubt just days before the two-night event at MetLife Stadium. “I can’t travel… I’m landlocked in the UK. I don’t even know if I’ll be able to make it to SummerSlam,” McIntyre said.

In a follow-up Instagram video, The Miz wasted no time throwing his name into the mix, stating he’s ready to take McIntyre’s place and join Logan Paul against Orton and Jelly Roll. “Logan Paul needs a partner? I’m not landlocked. I brought Logan Paul into WWE. And who did I beat to win my first WWE Championship? That’s right—Randy Orton. I’ve done it before. I can do it again.”

Miz also addressed Jelly Roll with surprising respect: “I applaud Jelly Roll’s weight loss journey. But there’s a difference between dreaming of this and living it. This isn’t a bucket list. This is my life.”

Will WWE Make It Official?

With just days until SummerSlam, fans are now wondering if WWE will pivot to Logan Paul & The Miz vs. Randy Orton & Jelly Roll, or if McIntyre will somehow make it back in time.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates as WWE clarifies the match status ahead of Night 1 of SummerSlam on August 2nd.