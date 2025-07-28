Ric Flair On What Potentially Contributed To Hulk Hogan’s Death & Provides Health Update

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair opened up about the heartbreaking passing of his longtime friend and iconic rival, Hulk Hogan, during an emotional appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show this week.

Flair also revealed new details about his own health journey.

“I think he just got tired…”

Flair reflected on Hogan’s final days, noting the immense toll wrestling took on his body over the years. “I think he just got tired,” Flair said. “I mean, 11 back operations, hip replacements, now a neck surgery. I mean, how much can your body take, you know? We’ve all put ourselves in ridiculous positions in the business.”

Flair revealed that he had spoken with Jimmy Hart just one day before Hogan’s passing and had no indication that anything was wrong. He praised Hogan as not just a legendary performer but also a generous man and “the biggest star in the history of the business.”

Ric Flair’s Health

During the same interview, Flair confirmed he is cancer-free, following a recent battle with skin cancer that he publicly acknowledged in June.

Despite a near-death scare in 2017 and multiple hospitalizations over the years, Flair said he’s currently feeling better than ever. “Here I am, I’m five years older than Hulk and I don’t hurt at all. I’ve had some serious health issues, but I don’t have an ache or pain in my body.”

In true Nature Boy fashion, Flair concluded with a dose of morbid humor: “And it bothers me and of course it gives me anxiety that I could be next [laughs].”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage of reactions to Hulk Hogan’s passing and insights from wrestling legends.