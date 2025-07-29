Brooke Hogan Issues Heartbreaking Statement Following Hulk Hogan’s Passing

Brooke Hogan has released an emotional and deeply personal statement in the wake of her father Hulk Hogan’s passing. The legendary WWE Hall of Famer died on July 24 at the age of 71, prompting tributes from around the wrestling world. Brooke’s message, posted to her Instagram on July 27, marks her first public comments since losing her father—and offers fans a raw glimpse into their complex bond.

Brooke revealed that she and her father had endured a period of estrangement in recent years.

While there was no explosive falling out, she described a gradual distance that was difficult to bridge. “We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden he didn’t want me at surgeries… everything started getting covered in a thick veil,” she wrote. “It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through.”

She noted that she had spent the last two years trying to “find a safe way back in,” and said that reading old messages after his passing—some answered, others ignored—“broke [her] heart.”

“His Hugs Were My Home…”

Despite the emotional distance near the end, Brooke’s tribute was filled with love and reverence for the man she called both her “hero” and “best friend.” She continued, “His hugs were my home. Wrapping my arms around his big frame always made me feel like his little girl, even as I grew up.”

Brooke also shared that her daughter, Molly Gene, named after Hulk Hogan, often reminds her of her father in spirit. “I swear when I hold my sweet Molly Gene, named after him, she smells just like him sometimes. He lives through me, and through them.”

“I Love You So Much, Big Dog”

She concluded her heartfelt post with a message that struck a chord with fans everywhere: “I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud. Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever.”

Brooke and Hulk Hogan’s father-daughter dynamic was showcased on the hit VH1 reality series Hogan Knows Best, which gave fans a glimpse into their close relationship during her early music career. While time created distance, her statement makes clear that the love between them never faded.

Stay with PWMania.com for more on the legacy of Hulk Hogan and continued tributes from the wrestling world.