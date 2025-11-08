Eva Marie Says She’s Open To WWE Return

Former WWE star Eva Marie appeared on Daria & Toni Unwrapped to discuss various topics, including her openness to returning to the company.

Marie said, “I mean, always. I always keep the door open because I’d be silly not to, you know? And I love performing; there’s nothing like it. If you want to talk about drugs and alcohol? [Performing] is the biggest high.”

Shecontinued, “And you see it too in superstars; they just can’t let it go. It’s like, ‘Hey, you should retire,’ and you can’t find that high anywhere else. The WWE Universe is the best fanbase. They’re crazier than ever, but they’re loyal too.”

Marie added, “And so to be able to walk out into, like, a 100,000-people [SIC] arena? Where you gonna get that?”

Marie has had several tenures with WWE. She initially signed with the company in the summer of 2013 after winning an untelevised Diva Search competition. Following this, she became a prominent cast member on the reality show Total Divas. Marie performed on both the main roster and NXT for the next four years before parting ways with the company in August 2017. She re-signed with WWE in October 2020 and made her televised return on the June 14, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW. However, her stint ended prematurely when she was released from the company due to budget cuts in November 2021.

