Annual Wrestling Tournament Renamed To Honor Late WWE Legend

The Hernando Wrestling Club released an announcement this week regarding an annual high school wrestling tournament and scholarship program being renamed to honor the legacy of late WWE legend Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda.)

The announcement reads as follows:

EXCITING NEWS!

With the blessing of the Rotunda Family and Brooksville Kiwanis we are changing the name of the long lasting Kiwanis Invitational to the Windham Rotunda Memorial Invitational. We also are creating a scholarship fund in his name that will be presented to one senior wrestler every year before the finals of the tournament.

This will be our 44th year hosting one of the most established high school wrestling tournaments in the state of Florida. Windham was my teammate and one of the most memorable athletes to ever wear the Purple and Gold. I hope this can be a small tribute to his lasting legacy. He is a true legend and someone we will never forget.

INTRODUCING THE WINDHAM ROTUNDA MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL #HWC