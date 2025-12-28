Backstage Update On Danhausen Reportedly Drawing Interest From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Danhausen’s contract with AEW is set to expire in February 2026.

There are mixed feelings within WWE about bringing him into the company, with some showing interest while others are hesitant.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, sources in WWE indicate that there is interest in Danhausen once his AEW deal concludes.

A source has expressed confidence that Danhausen would thrive in the NXT environment. However, it is important to note that there is currently no confirmation of his move to WWE since he is still under contract with AEW, and negotiations would need to take place between both parties afterward.

Danhausen has not appeared on AEW television in 2025. Although he has continued to work on the independent circuit, his last appearance for AEW or ROH was at Final Battle 2024. He had previously requested that injury time not be added to his contract, but it ultimately was included.

Reports suggest he has not been backstage at AEW for some time and has not been part of any recent creative plans. Danhausen joined AEW in January 2022.