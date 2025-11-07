The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown is live this evening at 8/7c from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

On tap for tonight’s show are appearances by Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax, Giulia vs. Chelsea Green for the WWE Women’s U.S. title, Ilja Dragunov’s latest WWE U.S. title open challenge, Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga and more.

Featured below are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, November 7, 2025. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – NOVEMBER 7, 2025

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We then shoot directly into extended highlights of the Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre match for the Undisputed WWE Championship from this past weekend’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show.

Cody Rhodes Confronted By Aleister Black

Inside the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme music. Fireworks explode and “The American Nightmare” emerges to start off this week’s show. He begins by shouting out the host city of Greenville, before saying his usual “So, what do you wanna talk about?” catchphrase.

From there, he gets down to business. Cody says they can talk about Saturday Night’s Main Event and Drew McIntyre. He says Drew introduced the title into the match, a weapon into the match. The fans do the song-style chant “Cody, Cody Rhodes” and Cody says this is going to be a fun show because the fans are here to have a good time.

Cody says that Drew does not understand his reluctance to pull the trigger in the past has cost him dearly. But with Drew, there was no reluctance, no hesitation. He says Drew is the most impressive but in his own way, the most self sabotaging wrestler in the history of this business.

Cody says he is moving on, Drew is in the rearview mirror and the business of the WWE Championship, the most important title in all of pro wrestling, he wants to do something different. He says he would like to come out, sit with the fans, watch SmackDown and they can decide who is next in line for the title.

Cody leaves the ring as the lights turn black. Aleister Black’s music hits and out he comes with Zelina. Black says if Cody is moving out, he is moving in. Since setting Damian Priest on fire, he has been ready for something new. Black and Zelina get in the ring and Black says he has a chip on his shoulders.

And it is about the size of the WWE Undisputed World title. Cody takes off his tie and unbuttons the collar on his shirt. Zelina gets in Cody’s face. Zelina says it is too bad that Cody’s nightmare begins now. She slaps Cody in the face.

Out comes Nick Aldis and he says tensions are running high. Aldis asks the fans if they are thinking what he is thinking. He tells Black if it’s a fight he is looking for, he can fight Cody in the main event tonight. Black’s music hits and they leave the ring, ending the opening segment.

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are shown outside of the arena. The camera cuts to newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill walking outside the arena as well. Inside the arena, we see WWE United States Champion Ilja Dragunov walking backstage.

“The Mad Dragon” is stopped by Tama Tonga of The MFT’s. Ilja looks at him and walks away towards the ring as his music hits. The show heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, we see the U.S. champ in the ring, when Tommaso Ciampa and his DIY teammate Johnny Gargano come out.

Ciampa gets on the microphone and takes issue with Dragunov recently referring to him as a “jackass.” He rants a bit more until finally Dragunov says he accepts the challenge for his U.S. Championship, but against “that guy.” He points to Ciampa’s partner Gargano.

As Ciampa exits the ring, he yells at Dragunov, “Yeah, keep ducking me!” Meanwhile, Gargano and Dragunov are ready to rock and roll, and the bell sounds to get this title tilt officially off-and-running. Ciampa distracts Dragunov and Gargano hits him from behind.

Gargano follows that up by throwing Dragunov in the corner and going for a kick, but Dragunov catches his leg and lands a German suplex of his own. Dragunov then hits a second German suplex. Dragunov with elbows to the shoulder of Gargano before lifting him up and slamming him down with authority.

Shortly after that, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this opening title tilt continues. When the show returns, Gargano is now in the offensive lead, however Dragunov begins fighting back, landing a big kick that buys him some time to recover.

Gargano counters an H-Bomb but Dragunov kicks Gargano and slams him down. LeRae pulls Dragunov off the ropes and Gargano hits two tornado DDT’s and covers Dragunov for a near fall. Gargano pulls on Dragunov’s hair and Dragunov kicks Gargano and hits superplex pulling Gargano off the apron. Dragunov hits the H-Bomb to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Ilja Dragunov

Backstage With Nick Aldis, R-Truth & Sami Zayn

We shoot backstage, where we see WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis talking to a referee backstage. R-Truth ends up coming in with his Ron Cena gear on. He talks about how important it is to him to be in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. Aldis tells him he’s already in. Truth doesn’t seem to follow.

Now we see Sami Zayn approach the blue brand G.M. Zayn asks if he can be out there for Rey Fenix’s match against Talla Tonga tonight. Aldis tells Zayn he’s not medically cleared and he wants Zayn to rest up and get better. Zayn says he won’t sit on the sidelines much longer and leaves.

Tommaso Ciampa Is The ‘Jackass’ Of The Locker Room

From there, we shift to a different area backstage at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, where we see a dejected Tommaso Ciampa sitting on a crate. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae come by and Gargano apologizes for coming up short. Nathan Frazer and Axiom walk by and make jokes about Ciampa being a ‘jackass.’

Jade Cargill Makes It Clear She Is “That B*tch”

We return inside the arena, where the lights dim down. We hear the familiar sounds of Jade Cargill’s theme. Out comes the newly crowned WWE Women’s Champion, who makes her way out to the ring with her title. She gets on the microphone and talks about how she destroyed Tiffany Stratton.

She claims to have put the women’s roster on notice and says, “I’m that b*tch!” Aftter delivering her super brief statement-making promo, she drops the mic and walks off as her music hits again. As she is heading up the aisle, her music cuts off.

The theme for Charlotte Flair hits. “The Queen” makes her way out accompanied by the other half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions, Alexa Bliss. Cargill stands her ground and Flair stops and stares at Cargill who doesn’t leave as Flair continues her entrance.

Flair turns around and starts to walk towards Cargill until Bliss stops her. Flair continues towards the ring as the commentators inform us that she will be going one-on-one against Nia Jax when we return. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

The show returns and we shoot backstage. We see a bunch of the women’s division mingling and talking among themselves when Jade Cargill comes in acting like a bully. B-Fab speaks up, telling Cargill she don’t have to be talking like she is. Cargill says if she’s got a problem with it, she’ll beat her down in the ring next week.

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Back inside the arena, the theme for Flair winds down. She is in the ring awaiting the arrival of her advertised opposition. On that note, the entrance tune for Nia Jax hits. She makes her way out. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Flair and Jax lock-up to get things going. They hit a stalemate and break the lock-up. Flair gets Jax in a chin lock and tries to take down Jax with a shoulder check. Jax slaps Flair around and Flair slaps Jax. Flair gets Jax on the mat and Jax headbutts Flair.

Flair kicks Jax and takes Jax down a head-scissors and then drop kicks Jax. Jax slams Flair’s head into the turnbuckles and Flair chops Jax. Jax collides with Flair in the corner. Jax throws her hands up to gloat and the crowd boos her like crazy.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues with Jax in a commanding offensive lead. The show returns, Charlotte begins taking over and out of nowhere, Lash Legend attacks Alexa from the crowd. Charlotte is distracted. Nia takes advantage and gets the win.

Winner: Nia Jax