Photos: Liv Morgan Spotted At Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere

WWE star Liv Morgan made a rare public appearance this week as she continues to recover from shoulder surgery. The former two-time WWE Women’s Champion attended the world premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 on November 6, marking her first major outing since undergoing surgery earlier this year.

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to premiere on Netflix on November 26.

Morgan has been out of action since the summer after suffering a separated shoulder, which required surgical repair. According to a report from PWInsiderElite.com, WWE officials are hopeful Morgan could be cleared for an in-ring return by early 2026, though a sooner comeback isn’t being ruled out depending on her rehabilitation progress.

Multiple sources noted that WWE is “very excited” about Morgan’s eventual return, with some internally speculating she could make a surprise appearance at the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Outside of the ring, Morgan has been focusing on several personal and professional matters. The trial of her alleged stalker, Shawn Chan, was expected to begin in Florida earlier this month, though no confirmed date has appeared in public court records.

In addition, Morgan’s upcoming film project, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, is currently in post-production with a tentative summer 2026 release.

While Morgan has largely stayed off social media regarding her recovery, her public appearance at the premiere suggests she’s making steady progress and remains in good spirits.