Conflicting Reports Surround Trick Williams’ WWE Main Roster Status

PWMania.com previously reported that Trick Williams, a top WWE NXT star, was moved to SmackDown’s internal roster. However, there appears to be a conflicting situation regarding this news.

According to PWInsider.com, Williams has not yet been officially listed on either RAW or SmackDown. The Wrestling Observer has a similar report, stating that Williams will be at the center of a storyline in which the General Managers of both RAW and SmackDown will compete to sign him.

It’s also reported that Williams will be appearing on this week’s episode of SmackDown, which might indicate that this news is intended to create intrigue around his upcoming storyline.

This development follows the news that Williams recently became engaged to Lash Legend, who has also moved to SmackDown and is currently teaming with Nia Jax.

Historically, WWE has fluctuated in its policies regarding spouses or partners being on the same brand, but under current ownership, it seems more common for couples to end up on the same show.

Williams last appeared on NXT on November 25, losing to Myles Borne, which may have been his final appearance on the show for now.