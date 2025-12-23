WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/23/2025): Orlando, FL.

WWE is back tonight with this week’s episode of NXT.

Airing at 8/7c on The CW Network with a new episode of a taped show from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., the December 23 episode of WWE NXT is scheduled to feature the following:

* Speed Title Number One Contenders Tournament: Tavion Heights vs. Eli Knight

* Speed Title Number One Contenders Tournament: Andre Chase vs. Lexis King

* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) (w/ Alba Fyre) vs. Sol Ruca (w/ ZARIA)

* Stacks & Arianna Grace vs. Shiloh Hill & Skylar Raye

* Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame (w/ Shawn Spears)

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage.