WWE ID Officially Signs New Prospect

WWE ID has officially announced the addition of its newest prospect, Yayne Harrison. The developmental brand shared the news via a post on X (Twitter), congratulating the young Canadian talent on joining the program.

According to WWE ID’s announcement, Harrison began his journey at the TC Pro Dojo before being scouted by WWE at the IWS Training Center in Montreal. His standout performances led to a major opportunity — a WWE Tryout during SummerSlam week, which he earned after participating in the Masterclass Camp at the WWE ID School (@EPWTC1).

WWE ID confirmed that Harrison is the second Canadian wrestler to join the WWE ID program, emphasizing the growing international scope of its recruitment efforts.

The announcement concluded with encouragement for Harrison’s future, stating,

“We look forward to seeing how he progresses!”