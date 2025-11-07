Report: Jesse Ventura No Longer Under WWE Contract

According to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura is no longer under contract with the company.

Ventura’s return to WWE in late 2024 was part of the nostalgia-driven revival of Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he served as a color commentator for several specials. However, he was not present for the most recent broadcast on November 1st, and his deal reportedly expired shortly thereafter.

“The other notable thing on the show was no Jesse Ventura, who was brought back for the nostalgia aspect. Nothing has been officially said,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “We were under the impression he had signed a one-year deal for these shows, and that deal would have run out with the last show.”

Meltzer added that Ventura’s absence was “not a major topic of discussion” within WWE, but noted that the company appeared to have quietly moved on from using him following a controversial on-air moment earlier this year.

The “cage match fiasco” mentioned in the report refers to the May 25, 2025 Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Ventura provided commentary for a steel cage match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. The match ended when Priest simply walked out of the cage door — a finish that caught Ventura off guard.

Live on air, Ventura voiced his disapproval, exclaiming:

“Wait a minute! … What kind of BS is that?”

His critical reaction was edited out of WWE’s official YouTube upload of the match, and he was reportedly “downplayed” on subsequent broadcasts while still under contract.

Ventura’s return was first announced in December 2024, with the understanding that he would call all four of the 2025 Saturday Night’s Main Event specials. However, after the May incident, his role was significantly reduced before being dropped entirely by November.

At this time, WWE has not issued an official statement regarding Ventura’s status with the company.