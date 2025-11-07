The Rock Reveals He Knew About Osama Bin Laden’s Death Before Announcement

In a recent interview with HollywoodReport.com, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he learned of Osama Bin Laden’s death in 2011 before then–U.S. President Barack Obama made the official public announcement.

The revelation came as Johnson reflected on one of the most significant moments of the early 2010s, which he had hinted at at the time through a now-famous tweet.

“I’ve got a friend of a friend who gave me a call. The call was like, ‘Hey, this thing happened.’ And I said, ‘Okay, wonderful news,’” The Rock recalled. “I was told on the call that the president at that time [Barack Obama] was going to make his speech in 20 minutes or whatever. I said, ‘Okay, great.’ So 20 minutes go by, and at about the 25th minute, I tweet this. Then I get a second call, and the call is, ‘Yeah, the president didn’t go on yet.’ And I went, ‘Oh shit.’”

On May 1, 2011, Johnson posted the following cryptic message to Twitter/X just minutes before the White House made the news official:

“Just got word that will shock the world – Land of the free…home of the brave DAMN PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!”

The tweet immediately went viral as speculation spread that The Rock knew of the news in advance — a detail that Johnson has now confirmed more than a decade later.