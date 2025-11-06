GoFundMe Launched To Support Ridge Holland And His Family

Former WWE Superstar Ridge Holland (real name Luke Menzies) is facing a serious medical and financial crisis following his release from WWE and a devastating foot injury.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support Holland, his wife, and their three children as he recovers from multiple surgeries and navigates mounting expenses. The fundraiser, organized by Susan Chapman of Saint Cloud, Florida, is seeking to raise $60,000 to help the family cover essentials such as mortgage payments, hospital travel, food, and bills.

The GoFundMe page describes Holland’s situation bluntly:

“A hardworking husband. A devoted wife. Three beautiful children. And a devastating injury that threatens to take it all away.”

Holland suffered a Lisfranc foot injury in September during a TNA Wrestling appearance on behalf of WWE. He was informed that his contract would not be renewed upon its November 14 expiration date. After publicly expressing frustration over his financial situation, WWE reportedly terminated his deal a week early.

According to the GoFundMe, Holland’s status as a 1099 independent contractor means he is ineligible for workers’ compensation or paid leave. The family had already endured a 55% pay cut when Holland re-signed with WWE in 2024, and they are now at risk of losing their home.

“They are at risk of losing their home. Of falling into debt they may never escape. Of having their kids face a holiday season filled with fear and uncertainty rather than joy.”

Holland is also facing the possibility of a neck fusion surgery later this month, with a second surgery scheduled for March 2026. His recovery timeline is expected to keep him out of work until at least April or May 2026.

Fellow WWE star Chelsea Green has stepped up in support, sharing the GoFundMe link on social media and pledging to donate $1,000 per month to assist the family.

Holland’s release drew attention after his public remarks, where he said:

“I never thought I’d not be able to pay my mortgage. I feel like I’ve just been hung out to dry after getting injured working for another company on behalf of WWE.”

Fans wishing to support Ridge Holland and his family can find the official fundraiser on GoFundMe.com.