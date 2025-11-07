WWE 2K26 Officially Confirmed For Q4 Fiscal 2026 Release

Take-Two Interactive has officially confirmed that WWE 2K26 is scheduled for release during the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2026, according to the company’s latest earnings report.

The release window places WWE 2K26’s launch between January 1, 2026, and March 31, 2026, consistent with the franchise’s traditional annual schedule. The previous title, WWE 2K25, launched on March 14, 2025.

While no platforms have been officially announced, the game is expected to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Additional details are expected to be revealed closer to the new year.

WWE 2K25 featured Roman Reigns on the standard edition cover and included a Showcase mode highlighting The Bloodline and the Anoa’i family legacy. It also reintroduced intergender matches, alongside new gameplay modes such as Bloodline Rules and a PvPvE feature titled The Island.

With WWE continuing its record-breaking global momentum, rising ticket sales, and expanding international reach, fans are eager to see how WWE 2K26 will reflect the company’s evolving roster, storylines, and presentation heading into WrestleMania season.