IYO SKY Reveals Why She’s Been Away From WWE TV

Fans have been speculating about IYO SKY’s absence from WWE television over the past month — but the “Genius of the Sky” has now cleared up the mystery herself.

Taking to Instagram, SKY revealed that she has been spending time back home in Japan, sharing photos from Cat Street in Tokyo’s Harajuku district. The area is well-known for its street fashion, trendy boutiques, and vintage shops.

“Enjoying my brief Tokyo life,” SKY captioned her post, giving fans a glimpse into her off-time adventures.

SKY’s last WWE appearance came at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11, where she teamed with Rhea Ripley to defeat Asuka and Kairi Sane. Since then, she has made a surprise return to Marigold, where she picked up a victory over Mayu Iwatani and hinted at potentially having more matches in Japan.

A multi-time WWE Women’s Champion and Women’s World Champion, SKY has been one of WWE’s most consistent and popular female stars over the past two years. While it’s unclear when she’ll officially return to WWE programming, it appears she’s taking a well-deserved break to recharge at home.