Ken Shamrock Opens Up About Working With Shawn Michaels In 1997

During a recent interview with Wrestling Life Online, former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock opened up about his experience working with Shawn Michaels during their time together in WWE back in 1997.

Shamrock, who faced Michaels at WWF In Your House: D-Generation X in December of that year, said he never personally experienced the difficult behavior that others have often attributed to the Heartbreak Kid during that era.

“Shawn Michaels was, from all the things I heard—I never saw it. We were great together. He was pleasant to me. He was respectful to me. But again, I can see some of the things that unfolded, um, where I could see why people would say those things about Shawn. But I think the real Shawn, I think we see now today. I think we now see who he really is. And I think he is a good guy.”

Shamrock praised Michaels for the positive impact he has had on others, both during and after his in-ring career.

“He made a tremendous decision, you know. He’s definitely able to be comfortable because he did so many great things in wrestling, and he made so many people happy, and he really helped a lot of people get through a lot of hard times because of the joy he brought to people. So, those are the things that I think he could truly hang his hat on, and he could really, really use that popularity that he was able to gain through that character to really help a lot of people understand, you know, having a life of fulfillment and what that looks like.”

Michaels currently serves as WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, overseeing the NXT brand, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time.