WWE Reportedly Ended Ridge Holland’s Contract Early Amid Online Controversy

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has chosen not to renew Ridge Holland’s contract, which is set to expire on November 14th. Holland is currently dealing with an injury, and while WWE was covering the costs of his surgery and physical therapy, the decision not to renew his contract has drawn some criticism online.

According to Fightful Select, sources within WWE indicated that Holland’s contract was terminated early because the company considered his recent social media posts a breach. As a result, it appears that Holland will not receive payment for the remaining days on his contract.

The report also stated that WWE must continue providing rehab services for Holland, or face potential legal action.

Holland recently took to his Twitter (X) account to express that he feels abandoned by WWE, but he has not yet commented on this latest development.