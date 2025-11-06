Logan Paul Says “My Testicles Hurt” After Bron Breakker Kick

Logan Paul has broken his silence following the chaotic opening segment from this week’s WWE RAW, where he was attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed during a confrontation with new World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

In a new video posted to his YouTube channel, Paul detailed what happened in the ring — and didn’t hold back on how painful the moment was.

“I don’t know if you saw when Bron pushed me. I fell to my ass, and the back of my head hit the wall of the ring. Then, when they were kicking me while I was down, Bron kicked me right in the dick. That’s crazy, bro. Actually, my testicles hurt.”

The U.S. Champion also discussed his ambition to win WWE’s top prize, taking a playful jab at CM Punk’s MMA record.

“CM Punk has it. Okay. So, my theory is if a guy who’s 0 and 2 in the UFC has that title and I beat Floyd Mayweather, why can’t I get that title? And that’s why I’m here.”