Backstage News On Bianca Belair’s WWE Status

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Bianca Belair was in town for last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Salt Lake City. However, Sapp reported that there is still no update on when Belair might return to WWE TV.

She has been out of action since WrestleMania 41, where she suffered a broken finger. Sapp mentioned that the break was to the knuckle, one of the most challenging injuries to recover from.

This report follows previous updates indicating that Belair’s injury might be worse than initially expected.

Although there was optimism about her condition, as she appeared to handle it well backstage, the situation remains unclear. Belair has made appearances on WWE TV since the injury, including a showing on the May 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, but she has yet to return to the ring for an actual match.