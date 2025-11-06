Photo: John Cena Visits Natalya And TJ Wilson’s The Dungeon

WWE legend Natalya recently shared a photo on her Twitter (X) account featuring 17-time World Champion John Cena at her and TJ Wilson’s training facility, The Dungeon. In her post, Natalya expressed her gratitude to Cena for visiting The Dungeon and mentioned that the memories they created together will last a lifetime.

Natalya wrote, “Thank you, @JohnCena. The most valuable gift anyone can give is their time — and you’ve never stopped giving it to others. You continue to set the standard for what it means to lead, inspire, and give back. The time you shared with us in The Dungeon will stay with us forever.”

Cena is preparing to compete in his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, scheduled for Saturday, December 13th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. A 16-man tournament to determine Cena’s opponent will begin on next week’s WWE RAW.