Ridge Holland Posts Video Addressing Controversy Behind WWE Release & His Post On X

Ridge Holland (Luke Menzies) released a full-length video via YouTube on Friday addressing the entire controversy surrounding WWE releasing him while injured, and the post he made on social media that led to him terminating the remaining money they owed on the existing deal due to ‘breach of contract.’

The following are some of the highlights and a complete video archive.

On the post he made venting his frustration at WWE: “What I do want to hold my hand up for is that last tweet that forced the situation to get worse. That was purely out of frustration. And I’m mad at myself for doing that because [it’s] something kind of out of character for me. I don’t react that way. But I think knowing that my career with WWE was coming to an end and I never really got to show my true potential, whether that’s my fault or situational regarding injuries or things that happened [or] whatever, I felt kind of a little bit wronged. I don’t know who by, just by the whole situation. So I hold my hands up and if I had the time again I wouldn’t have posted that tweet, but I needed an outlet. I needed to vent.”

On being grateful overall for his WWE run as a whole: “My time at WWE was majority on a positive note. I got to wrestle at WrestleMania. I got to be around some great people. I got to travel the world. It was a hugely positive influence on my life, and I am grateful for it. I know the last 12 months has been rough. And the negative always, it always, you know, overshadows the positive. But I just want to reiterate that my time at WWE was great, and I am grateful for it. I’m grateful for the opportunity. I’m grateful for the things that I achieved. Coming from a small town in Yorkshire playing professional rugby, it’s something that no one really does. Everyone stays in their little town, in their little bubble. And I’m proud that I took the risk to break out and move my life across the world without any real plan. Yeah, I just want to make sure that everyone knows that I am super grateful for the opportunities.”

Check out the complete video via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Joseph Currier and F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.