Kevin Owens Shares Promising Update on Recovery From Neck Surgery

Kevin Owens has provided a major update on his recovery from a serious neck injury that has kept him out of action for most of 2025.

On November 7, 2025, Owens posted a short training clip to his X (Twitter) account, showing himself running sprints and performing conditioning drills at a training facility — his first public footage engaging in high-impact activity since undergoing neck fusion surgery earlier this year.

The video immediately sparked optimism among fans and insiders alike, suggesting a positive step forward in Owens’ rehabilitation and mobility.

Owens has been absent from WWE programming since the spring of 2025, when he was pulled from his scheduled WrestleMania 41 match against Randy Orton due to the severity of his condition. During an emotional segment on SmackDown, Owens revealed that he required immediate neck surgery.

In a later interview, Owens confirmed the details of the procedure, explaining,

“I needed neck fusion… thankfully, it ended up only being one level, which is the best-case scenario for something like this.”

At the time, reports indicated WWE officials were not expecting Owens back in 2025, and even a WrestleMania 42 return in 2026 was considered uncertain, given the typical one-year recovery window for such surgeries.

However, Owens’ new training footage — just months after his operation — offers a sign of progress and renewed hope that a 2026 return could indeed be possible.