WWE SmackDown News: Title Changes Hands, New John Cena Tourney Matches, NXT Call-Up

WWE SmackDown on November 7, 2025 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. was an eventful show.

A newsworthy one, as well.

During the show, Chelsea Green defeated Giulia to become the brand new WWE Women’s United States Champion, making her the first two-time champion in the short history of the title, and becoming a double champion, as she is also currently one-half of the AAA Mixed Tag-Team Champions along with WWE NXT’s Ethan Page.

Speaking of WWE NXT, a familiar face to fans of the weekly Tuesday night program turned up on the 11/7 blue brand show, as Lash Legend hit the ringside area out of nowhere during the Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax match, attacking Alexa Bliss. This provided a distraction and allowed Jax to beat Flair. Legend and Jax were later interviewed backstage by Cathy Kelley, where it was made clear that Legend will be on the Friday night show going forward.

In another newsworthy note stemming from Friday’s show, two more matches were made official for “The Last Time Is Now” 16-man tournament designed to determine the final-ever WWE opponent of John Cena at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13 in Washington, D.C. The bouts announced were The Miz vs. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso and LA Knight vs. TBA, with Aldis teasing a surprise for Knight’s opponent.