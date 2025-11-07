WWE NXT Live Results From Ft. Pierce, FL. 11/7/25

WWE held a NXT live non-televised event on Friday night.

The show emanated from the Havert L Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday, November 7, 2025.

The following are complete results courtesy of our friend David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam and his live correspondents.

* Dante Chen defeats Harley Riggins

* Jaida Parker defeats Carlee Bright

* Niko Vance (with The Culling: Tatum Paxley and Shawn Spears) defeats Tate Wilder

* 14-Man Battle Royal for an NXT Intercontinental Championship match opportunity: The participants include: Trill London, Keanu Carver, Tyson DuPont, Jasper Troy, Shiloh Hill, Harlem Lewis and Chris Island. The Winner is Uriah Connors

* Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid (with Fallon Henley) defeat Skylar Rae and Bayley Humphrey

* Tavion Heights vs Josh Briggs goes to a Double Count Out of the Ring

* WWE Evolve Champion Kendal Grey and Joe Hendry defeat Arianna Grace and Channing Lorenzo / Anthony Luke and Maxxine Dupri

* Main Event: NXT Women’s Title: Champion Tatum Paxley (with The Culling: Shawn Spears and Niko Vance) defeats Fallon Henley (with Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne and Lainey Reid)