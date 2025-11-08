Report: WWE Denied Ridge Holland’s Request To Stay In NXT With Pay Cut

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE terminated Ridge Holland’s contract early on November 5th. This decision came after Holland expressed on social media that he felt “hung out to dry” after sustaining an injury while working for another company on behalf of WWE.

His contract was originally set to run through November 14th, meaning he was released nine days prior to its expiration.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Holland requested to remain in NXT with a pay cut.

WWE’s position is that Holland should have anticipated his release upon the expiration of his contract and prepared his finances accordingly. Meltzer noted that TKO is concentrating on being “pure business” and is unwilling to do “favors” for talent they do not consider to be valuable.

Meltzer further speculated that if Holland was earning between $350,000 and $500,000 on his previous deal, the 55% pay cut he accepted would reduce his salary to between $157,750 and $225,000. It was also reported that a GoFundMe campaign has been established to support him.