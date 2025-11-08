Jade Cargill Reveals How Much Creative Control She Has Over Her WWE Entrance

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill appeared on The Rob Brown Show to discuss various topics, including how much creative control she had over her WWE ring entrance.

Cargill said, “I would say probably 40%. Hunter is very creative when it comes to our entrances. He is very hands-on. He wants the best for us, he understands the whole production of things and what they can do and what they cannot do in arenas. So I would say he had the majority of his [input] into my entrance.”

On the importance of representing black women in WWE:

“As a black woman in wrestling, I mean I feel like you could say I’m a minority within it. And the fact that Naomi and I had a non-title match that at WrestleMania. The first with no stipulation, no anything, I think that was the first. And that was a great accomplishment that I put in my books, and I was really happy that we both put [it] into our books. And we were very happy with that. Add that… [being] out there and represent all — not just little black girls, but brown, black, white. Just go out there and be a girl, go out there and show out and to embrace women’s wrestling. And to be part of the second [WWE] Evolution in Atlanta, Georgia this past year was huge for me. And you know, we didn’t have story lines for that show. But we went out there, and we all collectively looked at each other and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to go out there. We’re going to take up names and going to kick some butt, and we’re going to prove everybody wrong.’ Because everyone thought that show was gonna be kind of a sideshow, there’s no story lines built up, But we, all the women, we got together and we did the best we could. And I believe that’s one of the biggest or the best PLEs that we’ve had this year.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)