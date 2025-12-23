Andrade Free To Wrestle Anywhere Following WWE Legal Resolution

According to a previous report from PWMania.com, former WWE star Andrade has faced challenges since his release from the company in September.

After being let go with cause following his appearance on an episode of AEW Dynamite, WWE enforced a 12-month no-compete clause.

However, as reported by Fightful Select, Andrade is now free to sign with any promotion, including AEW, as his WWE situation officially concluded around December 12th. The report indicates that Andrade was introduced to an attorney by RUSH, someone with experience working with WWE, and that they successfully negotiated a waiver of the 12-month non-compete clause.

The situation was handled “very professionally,” and since Andrade was not paid after his release, an agreement was reached allowing him to sign elsewhere.

Additionally, when Andrade was released from WWE, his visa was effectively canceled. Nonetheless, he is currently in the U.S. and is addressing this matter. AEW and Tony Khan have expressed positive sentiments about Andrade and have been hopeful for his return. They aimed to ensure that the non-compete situation was resolved as smoothly as possible.

In recent weeks, Andrade has appeared at House of Glory and NJPW events, and he is scheduled to compete at Wrestle Kingdom 20.