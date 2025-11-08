Report: The Creed Brothers Expected To Return To WWE TV Soon

Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, known as the Creed Brothers, have been absent from the main roster television recently.

They have only participated in occasional matches on WWE Main Event and in dark matches, with their last appearance on the main roster occurring during the July 21 episode of RAW.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the most recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live, sources indicate that the Creed Brothers are expected to return soon, although it remains unclear when that will be or in what capacity.

The last match for Julius and Brutus Creed took place on the same episode of Main Event, where they lost to Los Americanos. The Creed Brothers are part of the American Made faction, alongside Ivy Nile and Chad Gable.