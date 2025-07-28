The road to WWE SummerSlam 2025 begins winding down tonight.

WWE Raw is live at 8/7c on Netflix from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. this evening with the final red brand show leading up to this weekend’s first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event.

On tap for tonight’s show are appearances by Gunther, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed, LWO vs. Judgment Day for the WWE Tag-Team titles, as well as Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre & Piper Niven.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 28, 2025, written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – JULY 28, 2025

Hulk Hogan Tribute Kicks Things Off

A live cold open shot of the entire Raw roster at the top of the entrance stage is how this week’s show starts. We hear the voice of Paul “Triple H” Levesque speaking about the late Hulk Hogan. They do a ten-bell salute. This looked identical as the tribute on SmackDown, only with different wrestlers on the stage.

Afterwards, the extended tribute package on the life and career of “The Hulkster” airs. The package wraps up and we see the roster still on the stage in front of the Hogan tribute graphic, as the crowd in the arena are chanting “Hogan! Hogan!” The show heads to the first commercial break of the evening.

“Main Event” Jey Uso Interrupted By Paul Heyman

When the show returns, we see a look at the production inside MetLife Stadium being worked on for Saturday and Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam 2025 premium live event. From there, inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, we hear the familiar sounds of “Main Event” Jey Uso’s theme.

As he makes his way through the crowd, Jey Uso leads a “YEET!” movement with the sold out crowd, as Michael Cole mentions Uso being in the scheduled main event tonight later in the show against “Big” Bronson Reed. Uso settles in the ring, and the fans want a sequel. He calls for it, but Paul Heyman comes out instead.

The crowd loudly boos Heyman as he walks out to the stage. Heyman tries to do his usual shtick, but the crowd boos him down. He says his name is not “BOO.” Heyman says he’s not here to be disrespectful to “Main Event” Jey Uso, even though he’s in the main event tonight against “Big” Bronson Reed.

Heyman is here to speak man-to-man, a former Bloodline member to another former Bloodline member. Heyman wanted to speak from the heart. A LOUD “OTC” chant fires up. Heyman wants to speak from the heart in front of a worldwide audience about family.

Heyman goes to get in the ring, but he sees the look in Uso’s eyes and decides to back away from the ring. Heyman says he cannot believe that Uso accepted his cousin’s invitation to team with him this Saturday at SummerSlam against Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Uso is doing it all in the name of family. Heyman emphasizes family in a derogatory way. Heyman says family is always going to let you down and get you in trouble. Heyman says, “Trust the Oracle. That’s not a prediction. That’s a prophecy.” Heyman can see Uso isn’t buying into what he’s telling him.

Another loud “OTC” chant fires up. Heyman wants to lay this one on Uso: when Uso was a kid, did his mother tell him it was Santa Claus that left the presents underneath the tree? Because he didn’t. In other words, Uso’s mother lied to him. Uso is pacing in the ring. Heyman says everyone’s mothers lied to them, too.

Except for the Jewish ones, because his tribe knows better. Did Uso’s father tell him that he wanted him to become more iconic than he was? Is that what Rikishi told him? Rikishi doesn’t want that. Uso’s father lied to him, too. When Roman Reigns was going to pick the next in line for the Tribal Chief, he didn’t pick Uso.

He picked Solo Sikoa. How did that work for the family? Now, Reigns thinks he would’ve been a better choice for Tribal Chief. Does he tell Uso that Reigns wants him to be as rich, famous, and as big as he is? If Roman Reigns said that to Uso, Roman Reigns lied to him, too. Heyman isn’t saying this out of anger or malice.

Heyman is saying this because he loves Jey Uso. Uso looks conflicted. The crowd is loudly booing Heyman. Heyman says he loves Uso just like family. Heyman then yells, “YEET!” Heyman drops the microphone and bows to Uso. The crowd chants, “Bulls–t.” Uso paces around the ring and says family is why he’s here.

Uso will tell Heyman one more time not to run his mouth about his family. Uso will pull up for his family every time. That Bloodline still runs deep in his veins. Uso is fired up. Heyman is out here talking crap and disrespecting him. Uso did all these things because he wanted to prove it to himself.

He won the World Heavyweight Championship to prove it to himself. It had nothing to do with Roman Reigns. Speaking of family, where’s Heyman’s? They brought Heyman into his family. Here’s what’s going to happen. Heyman screwed his cousin at WrestleMania. His boys screwed him out of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Whatever happens tonight, and SummerSlam is on Heyman’s ass. Four letters, one word: ugh ugh… YEET!” Uso says, “We’re gonna run this shit back.” Uso starts to dance and celebrate again. With that said, the eventful opening segment wraps up there.

AJ Styles, Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Dominik Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez

Back inside the arena, the theme for AJ Styles hits. Out comes “The Phenomenal One” for the opening match of this week’s show. As he heads to the ring, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, the rest of the competitors finish making their way out.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Styles and “Dirty” Dom kick things off for their respective teams at the onset. Mysterio quickly tags out to Raquel Rodriguez. Styles is frustrated. Asuka comes in. Asuka applies a side headlock, but Rodriguez pushes her off.

Asuka dropkicks Rodriguez and attacks Roxanne Perez. Mysterio avoids an attack. Rodriguez grabs Asuka, but Asuka elbows out and strikes away at her. Asuka kicks Rodriguez in the face several times and follows up with a superkick. Kairi Sane tags in.

The Kabuki Warriors try to whip Rodriguez, but she puts the brakes on and sends them to the ropes. The Kabuki Warriors quickly strike away at Rodriguez and hit stereo dropkicks for a one-count. Sane goes to the top rope for a cross-body block, but Rodriguez catches her.

Perez tags in as Rodriguez hits snake eyes. Rodriguez then hits Perez with a fallaway slam into Sane for a two-count. Perez slings Sane down onto the mat a few times. Sane reverses a whip into the ropes and hits a head-scissor takeover before taking Perez down by the hair.

Sane chops away at Perez’s chest and connects with a corner dropkick. Sane goes for a sliding forearm, but Mysterio pulls Perez away. Michael Cole tries to imply that Mysterio likes Perez more than a partner. At ringside, Rodriguez big boots Sane on the floor as the referee deals with Asuka. The show heads to a break.

When the show returns, Rodriguez stops Sane from making a tag and hits her with a clothesline. Rodriguez hits Sane with a slingshot suplex. Perez tags in and hits a double jump springboard moonsault for a two-cuont. Asuka breaks up the pin. Perez is furious. Sane punches back at Perez, but Perez cuts her off.

Perez sends Sane into the ropes. Sane ducks a clothesline and hits a spear. Rodriguez sneaks around the ring and pulls Asuka off the apron before she can be tagged. Mysterio then hits Styles with a cheap shot! Styles is infuriated. Sane kicks Perez away and hits a wheelbarrow stunner.

Rodriguez immediately tags in and grabs Sane. Sane slides off and avoids an attack in the corner, sending Rodriguez shoulder-first into the ring post. Styles tags in, so Mysterio has to come in! Styles brings Mysterio into the ring the hard way and lights him up with a strike combination.

Styles turns him inside out with a clothesline and follows up with a sliding forearm. Styles hits a leaping corner clothesline, followed by an ushigoroshi. Styles goes to the apron and sizes up his SummerSlam opponent, but Perez stands in Mysterio’s way. Styles gets in the ring and approaches her.

Mysterio goes for a cheap shot, but Styles avoids it and hits him with a Pele Kick. Styles then leapfrogs Perez, sending her out of the ring. Asuka then wipes Perez out with a sliding dropkick. Asuka kicks Rodriguez. Styles goes to the apron and hits Mysterio with a massive Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

Winners: AJ Styles, Asuka & Kairi Sane

Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

We shoot to an “earlier today” segment, where we see Jackie Redmond congratulate Sheamus on winning his match. Grayson Waller and the New Day, who are still dressed in black, mourning the loss of the Raw Tag Team Championship, approach him.

Waller says he dumped Austin Theory and wants to take it to Sheamus. Sheamus says Waller is like an infection. Sheamus is excited to take him on. Waller turns and sees that the New Day isn’t behind him anymore. In the Little Caesars Arena, Sheamus makes his entrance. He’ll battle Grayson Waller next.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, Sheamus makes his way out as Michael Cole tries doing the Pat McAfee routine as he doe. The bell sounds and this one gets officially off-and-running.

Sheamus scares Waller back. Waller puts himself through the ropes to keep Sheamus away. Waller quickly blindsides him, but Sheamus shoves him away and hits a hammer throw. Sheamus uppercuts him and sends him to the corner, but Waller puts the brakes on and hits a rolling thunder flatliner.

Waller wrenches the arm, but Sheamus blocks a whip and sends him to the corner. Waller tries to slingshot over him, but Sheamus catches him and hits a powerslam. Sheamus then applies a Dublin Smile, ripping away at Waller’s face. Waller goes to the apron and slaps Sheamus in the face, ticking off the Celtic Warrior.

Sheamus goes outside to attack him, but Waller gets in the ring. Waller hits a baseball slide and goes to attack, but Sheamus slaps him in the face. Sheamus lifts him onto his shoulders and hits a rolling senton on the floor! Sheamus shouts, “Are you not entertained?!”

Sheamus gets Waller in the ring, but Waller knees him in the face as he gets in the ring. Waller bounces Sheamus off the turnbuckle and hits a satellite DDT over the top rope to the apron! Waller claps rhythmically, saying, “New Day rocks.”

Waller gets Sheamus in the ring and goes for a rolling thunder move, but Sheamus gives him a Knee Capper! Sheamus has Waller on the apron and gets the crowd going as he hits the vicious 10 Beats of the Bodhrán. Sheamus sizes Waller up for a Brogue Kick, but Rusev goes for a blindside attack.

Sheamus sees it coming and clotheslines Rusev off the apron. Waller pulls Sheamus into the ring and rolls him up for a two-count. Sheamus immediately responds with a Brogue Kick for the win. Rusev immediately hits Sheamus in the spine with his shillelagh. Rusev beats Sheamus with the shillelagh as the crowd loudly boos him.

The referee pulls the shillelagh away, but Rusev has already moved on to putting Sheamus in the Accolade. The referee calls for help. More referees run down to try to pull Rusev off Sheamus, but they can’t. Rusev voluntarily releases the hold, and a psychotic look crosses his face as he stands over Sheamus.

Winner: Sheamus

Naomi Warns Foes To Proceed With Caution

We shoot backstage, where we see Jackie Redmond is standing by with WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi. She asks her about facing Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky at WWE SummerSlam 2025. How is she preparing, knowing that Ripley and Sky will be prepared for her this time?

Naomi isn’t happy that Redmond asked that question. Naomi is not passive-aggressive. She’s aggressive-aggressive. Naomi doesn’t care who you throw at her. Whether it’s the past, present, or future of the division, she’ll take them all out.

When she walks out of SummerSlam and proves all the haters wrong, they can’t say they weren’t warned to proceed with caution. She lets out her trademark sinister laugh and that’s how the brief backstage segment wraps up. We head to another break.

Bron Breakker Has A Plan

Paul Heyman is backstage with Bronson Reed and Heyman tells Reed that Uso’s family says they’re a group with no leader. Bron Breakker comes in and says they have a leader. Breakker tells Reed they’re going to annihilate Jey Uso and then take over the WWE. Reed vows to Tsunami everyone in sight. Reed leaves and Breakker says he has a plan.

Lyra Valkyria Out-Smarts, Beats Down Becky Lynch

At ringside, Lyra Valkyria makes her way out. Valkyria says in one week she will be the first two time women’s IC champ or she’ll lose. Valkyria says she knows Becky Lynch’s plan and she knows what Lynch is capable of but Lynch doesn’t know what Valkyria is capable of.

Becky Lynch’s music hits on that note. We see “The Man” emerge. Lynch heads down and she tries to sneak attacks on Valkyria, but Valkyria knows Lynch’s game and gets the upper-hand. She beats Lynch with down a kendo stick. As Valkyria is about to hit her Night Wing finisher, Lynch bails and runs off.

Karrion Kross Hijacks Corey Graves’ Interview With Sami Zayn

Corey Graves interviews Sami Zayn in an “earlier today” segment. Zayn is asked about Karrion Kross. Kross comes in and says Zayn is the only person who Kross hasn’t cracked.

Scarlett hands Kross the pipe he used to attack Zayn last week. Zayn says if Kross wins at SummerSlam he will say Kross told the truth, but when he wins at SummerSlam he wants to Kross to admit he’s wrong. We head to a break.

Bummed-Out Bayley Backstage

Backstage, we see Jackie Redmond standing by with a clearly dejected Bayley. Bayley isn’t slated to appear at SummerSlam. What’s next for her? Bayley says she lost her opportunity at the IC Title and the Tag Team Titles.

She already missed WrestleMania and is now missing SummerSlam. For the first time in her career, she’s at a loss for words. Bayley walks off. Redmond wonders if she’s ever seen Bayley looking this lost.

Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Iyo Sky & Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre

Inside the arena, the many ring entrances begin for our next match of the evening, which will be an eight-woman tag-team showdown. After they finally wrap up, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Rhea Ripley and Naomi.

Naomi slides under a big boot and clubs away at Ripley. Naomi stomps the spine and talks trash to the crowd. Naomi hits the ropes, but Ripley grabs her and hits a pair of short-arm clotheslines. Ripley slams her onto her face. Naomi tags Chelsea Green in, and Green isn’t happy.

Green is nervous, but Ripley tags Nikki Bella in. Green doesn’t look nervous to face the WWE Hall of Famer. Bella hits Green with a Thesz Press and punches away at her. Bella hits a facebuster before driving her into the Secret Hervice. Bella rolls her up for a two-count.

Bella connects with a spinebuster. Green quickly scurries out of the ring. Bella chases her around the ring. Green kicks her away and tags Alba Fyre in. Bella forearms Fyre and attacks Green. Fyre then superkicks her down. Fyre sends Bella into a punch from Piper Niven.

Niven tags in and crushes Bella with an elbow drop for a two-count. Niven salutes the crowd. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this one continues.