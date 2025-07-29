Hulk Hogan Honored With Powerful Video Tribute On WWE RAW

This week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw opened with a powerful and emotional 10-bell salute honoring the late, great Hulk Hogan.

The entire WWE roster gathered on the entrance stage at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, joined by several legends, including Eric Bischoff, Jimmy Hart, and more. Nick Hogan, the son of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, was also seen on stage, adding a deeply personal element to the evening’s tribute.

Following the salute, WWE aired a beautifully produced video package celebrating Hogan’s life and career, soundtracked by “Ordinary” by Alex Warren. The tribute chronicled Hogan’s incredible legacy—from Hulkamania to the formation of the nWo, showcasing unforgettable moments that defined his impact on pro wrestling and pop culture.

Many fans and insiders are already calling it one of the best WWE tribute videos of all time.

If you missed the opening segment, we highly recommend watching the tribute video below. Click here for full WWE Raw results.