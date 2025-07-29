CM Punk & John Cena Were Early Favorites To Win 2025 Royal Rumble

The Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal continues to peel back the curtain on WWE’s most pivotal creative decisions, with newly released footage spotlighting the internal pitches for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner.

In a roundtable discussion captured on camera, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque asked the creative team directly: “Who should win the Rumble?”

The leading names discussed? CM Punk and John Cena. One writer in the room leaned toward Cena, saying: “If the two options are Cena and Punk, I’d say Cena because this is his final year. I feel like he should play the hits. I think it’s more of a classic moment in time. ‘Hey, I remember John Cena’s last year, he won the Royal Rumble.’ That feels like to me, whereas I feel Punk could do [Elimination] Chamber.”

While Cena and Punk were seen as marquee options, WWE ultimately went in a different direction, choosing to crown Jey Uso as the 2025 Rumble winner.

In a separate clip, veteran producer Michael Hayes explained the rationale behind the final decision: “I think in the case of Jey Uso, when somebody catches fire, they just catch fire. And sometimes you have to alternate all your plans. Who do we have on our roster that’s hot, that hopefully is maybe new and fresh? All of a sudden, Jey Uso is checking all those boxes. Then you have to start wondering, is that individual up to the task?”

Jey Uso went on to headline WrestleMania 41, marking a massive moment in his singles career after years of tag team success with The Usos.

The WWE: Unreal series has already revealed major scrapped plans and booking philosophies around WrestleMania 41, the Royal Rumble, and beyond. From John Cena’s final year to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s scrapped referee role, the docuseries is offering unprecedented access into WWE’s inner workings.

