WWE Considered Steve Austin As Special Guest Referee At WrestleMania 41

The Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal continues to drop major bombshells from behind WWE’s creative curtain, and the latest revelation involves none other than WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

According to the docuseries, the original WrestleMania 41 card featured a high-profile singles match between Bron Breakker and Drew McIntyre, with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin set to serve as the special guest referee.

The match, one of the most physical showdowns in the original lineup, was designed to add star power and nostalgia with the inclusion of Austin. However, the bout was later scrapped in favor of other creative directions, and Breakker was ultimately featured in tag team action alongside Bronson Reed.

While the referee role never materialized, it’s clear WWE is still eager to incorporate “The Texas Rattlesnake” into its biggest events. Austin last competed at WrestleMania 38, where he returned to the ring to defeat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match, marking his first match in 19 years.

Austin has since addressed the speculation around a potential final match, remaining open to appearances but hesitant to commit to another in-ring bout. His role at WrestleMania 41 was limited to an appearance announcing the official attendance figures.

What Could Have Been

This reveal joins several other scrapped WrestleMania 41 plans unveiled in WWE: Unreal

As WWE: Unreal continues to roll out, fans are gaining unprecedented access to WWE’s creative process, showcasing the twists, turns, and alternate timelines that could have shaped the biggest show of the year.

