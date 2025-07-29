WWE Creative Pitch Had Chelsea Green Winning 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble

The Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal continues to lift the curtain on WWE’s creative process, and the latest episode reveals that Chelsea Green was once considered to win the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble in an unorthodox finish.

In newly released footage, WWE’s writers can be seen pitching a comedic yet creative ending for this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble. The idea? Entrant 29 would enter with only two women left in the match.

Those two would eliminate each other simultaneously, leaving Green as the final entrant to win the match by default. “You get entrant 29 in there. They come in and there’s only two women. They end up doing a double elimination, so whoever is number 30 automatically wins,” one writer suggested. “Chelsea Green walks down, wins the Royal Rumble.”

The pitch sparked laughter in the room, with Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque responding diplomatically, saying, “We’ll figure something out.”

The creative team discussed an idea where entrants #28 and #29 eliminate each other, and #30, Chelsea Green, wins the Royal Rumble by default. This was such an interesting idea 😂#WWEUnreal

pic.twitter.com/8vhNmy2nSI — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) July 29, 2025

Ultimately, the company went in a different direction, Charlotte Flair won the 2025 Royal Rumble and went on to challenge Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

As for Chelsea Green, she has continued to shine on WWE Raw as the eccentric and outspoken leader of the “Secret Hervice” faction with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven. Green recently rekindled her feud with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, and was part of a major 8-woman tag team match on the SummerSlam go-home edition of Raw.

WWE: Unreal premiered July 29 on Netflix and has already uncovered multiple creative pitches, backstage moments, and scrapped plans, including:

A triple-threat TLC match with The Street Profits, MCMG, and #DIY

An original WrestleMania 41 card featuring Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

And now, the almost-Rumble moment of Chelsea Green’s career

Stay locked to PWMania.com for more behind-the-scenes reveals and full WWE coverage heading into SummerSlam weekend!