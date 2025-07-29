WWE: Unreal Reveals Tense Backstage Clash Between Triple H & Tiffany Stratton

The WWE: Unreal docuseries on Netflix continues to pull back the curtain on WWE’s creative process, and its backstage drama. A new episode has revealed a tense confrontation that took place in April between Paul “Triple H” Levesque and then-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton after she went off-script during a promo involving Charlotte Flair.

The moment occurred after a controversial April 4 edition of SmackDown, where Stratton took a personal shot at Flair referencing her real-life divorces—a line not included in the approved script.

Backstage footage showed Triple H reacting immediately, instructing Stratton to apologize: “I need to know, Tiffany, that’s not how we do this. She needs to go and apologize to Charlotte.”

A Feud That Got Too Real

The moment sparked real tension between the two top stars. Flair responded on-air with her own unscripted jab, referencing Stratton’s relationship with Ludwig Kaiser. The feud continued to escalate heading into WrestleMania 41, with Flair later admitting in an interview with Sports Illustrated that the rivalry had become “super personal.”

“That was the cheapest sh*t I’ve ever heard in my life…”

Ric Flair, meanwhile, didn’t hold back, telling The Ariel Helwani Show: “That was the cheapest sh*t I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Stratton, however, defended her promo on a recent podcast: “This is the big leagues. I said what I said. If you can’t handle the heat, stay out of the champion’s spotlight.”

SummerSlam

Despite the intensity of their WrestleMania rivalry, both women have moved on to new challenges.

Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Jade Cargill at this weekend’s two-night SummerSlam premium live event.

Charlotte Flair has formed a tag team with Alexa Bliss, and the duo will challenge Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued WWE: Unreal coverage and full SummerSlam results this weekend.