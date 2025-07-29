WWE: Unreal Captures Heartfelt Exchange Between CM Punk And Triple H

The new “WWE: Unreal” docuseries on Netflix continues to deliver powerful behind-the-scenes moments, including a heartfelt exchange between CM Punk and Paul “Triple H” Levesque prior to Punk’s WWE WrestleMania 41 main event.

In backstage footage aired during the series, Triple H is seen offering Punk a passionate pep talk just before he headed to the ring for the triple threat main event against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. “I know what this means to you. You are fcking CM Punk, you’ve always been a main event guy, always! Fcking go out there and do it!”

A visibly emotional Punk responded with deep gratitude: “Thank you, I don’t get here without you. I appreciate you, thank you for the opportunity.”

“I Just Did It. I F*cking Did It.”

After the match, cameras captured Punk’s emotional reaction to finally competing in the main event of WrestleMania, something he had publicly longed for his entire career. “It’s everything I wanted since I wore Doc Martens in the ring because I couldn’t afford wrestling boots. It was everything I wanted since I was a little kid,” Punk said. “That’s all I ever wanted to do. I just did it. I f*cking did it.”

Though Punk did not walk away with the championship, his performance was met with widespread praise.

CM Punk got very emotional after main eventing his first-ever WrestleMania. "It was everything I wanted since I was a little kid. It's all I ever wanted to do. I just did it. I f**king did it." THIS IS WHAT WRESTLING IS ABOUT ♥️#WWEUnreal pic.twitter.com/KWvcT2nGRk — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B) July 29, 2025

SummerSlam Showdown

Now, CM Punk is preparing for another major title opportunity. At this weekend’s two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event, Punk is set to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship, in what is expected to be one of the marquee matches of the event.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WWE: Unreal coverage and full SummerSlam weekend updates.