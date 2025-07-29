Ric Flair Reacts To Controversial Tiffany Stratton Segment With Charlotte Flair

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he discussed various topics, including his insights on Tiffany Stratton’s segment with Charlotte Flair during the build-up to WrestleMania 41, which took place on the April 4th episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ric Flair said, “You know what? I’m embarrassed for her. I’m not gonna say anymore because I don’t want it to affect anything but, that was the cheapest s**t I’ve ever heard in my life. Well, whatever it was, it was hurtful. If it was a shoot, that’s even worse, because that’s nothing to joke about.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)