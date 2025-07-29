Original WWE WrestleMania 41 Plans Revealed

The newly released Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal is already turning heads with behind-the-scenes revelations, including a massively different original card for WrestleMania 41.

The show, which premiered today, takes fans inside WWE’s creative process, offering a rare look at how plans evolve, and sometimes completely change, before the biggest show of the year.

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

According to WWE: Unreal, the original plan for WrestleMania 41 featured a one-on-one showdown between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, continuing the long-running Shield saga. That plan was ultimately scrapped in favor of the CM Punk-involved triple threat, which culminated with Paul Heyman betraying Reigns and aligning with Rollins.

The docuseries revealed a number of other scrapped matches that were initially set for the WrestleMania 41 card, including:

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Women’s Championship: Nia Jax (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Bron Breakker vs. Drew McIntyre, with Stone Cold Steve Austin as the special guest referee

Wyatt Sicks vs. Judgment Day

Rey Mysterio (w/ Travis Scott) vs. Chad Gable

Bad Bunny vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair vs. IYO SKY & Asuka

IC Title Ladder Match: Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sami Zayn

U.S. Title Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso vs. Andrade vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The docuseries showcases the fluid nature of WWE storytelling, where injuries, timing, star power, and momentum can drastically alter the path to WrestleMania. WWE: Unreal also sheds light on difficult decisions made by the writing team, how match-ups are negotiated, and how storylines pivot on short notice.

The docuseries is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WWE: Unreal revelations and full coverage of this weekend’s two-night SummerSlam event.