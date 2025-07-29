WWE Nixed Triple Threat TLC Match Before Royal Rumble

The Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal continues to deliver bombshells from behind the curtain, and the latest reveal involves a high-profile triple-threat Tables, Ladders & Chairs match that was originally set for Saturday Night’s Main Event earlier this year.

According to the new episode of the series, WWE had internally booked a massive TLC match featuring three of SmackDown’s premier tag teams: The Street Profits, The Motor City Machine Guns, and #DIY. The bout was set to take place on the final Saturday Night’s Main Event before the Royal Rumble and would have been the first-ever ladder match of its kind on SmackDown PLE history.

While the match would have delivered a high-octane showdown and likely set the stage for WrestleMania 41’s tag team division, plans were quietly scrapped — reportedly for undisclosed reasons.

The match was expected to showcase the elite of SmackDown’s tag team roster and shape the Road to WrestleMania. Though the TLC clash didn’t happen, all three teams have continued to make waves:

The Street Profits went on to have a dominant run as WWE Tag Team Champions, which was only recently ended by the sinister Wyatt Sicks.

Motor City Machine Guns remain a top-tier tag unit and fan favorite on the blue brand.

#DIY has continued to climb the ranks and remain in title contention with strong crowd support.

WWE: Unreal

Streaming now on Netflix, WWE: Unreal gives fans an unprecedented look inside the creative chaos and evolving plans behind WWE’s biggest events. From canceled WrestleMania matches to dropped title storylines, the series is a must-watch for those interested in what almost happened inside the squared circle.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more revelations from WWE: Unreal and full coverage of this weekend’s historic two-night SummerSlam event.