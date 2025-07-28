Nick Hogan To Attend WWE RAW For Special Tribute To Hulk Hogan

The wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, and tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will feature another emotional tribute to the icon. According to TMZ Sports, Nick Hogan, the son of the late wrestling legend, is scheduled to attend the show live at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

While it remains unclear whether Nick will appear on camera during the show, his attendance brings a deeply personal element to the night’s memorial. WWE is expected to honor Hulk Hogan’s life and legacy following last Friday’s heartfelt tribute on SmackDown, which included a 10-bell salute and a touching in-ring address by Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Hulk Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, passed away on Thursday, July 24, at the age of 71 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Since then, tributes have poured in from around the world as fans, friends, and fellow wrestlers reflect on the legacy of one of the most iconic figures in sports entertainment history.

Last Friday’s SmackDown tribute featured the entire WWE roster standing on the stage, followed by a video package chronicling Hogan’s Hall of Fame career, highlighting the rise of Hulkamania, the evolution into Hollywood Hogan, and his role in shaping the Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Era and the Monday Night Wars.

Celebration of Hogan’s Life

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw serves as the final stop before SummerSlam, but more importantly, it will be a night of remembrance. With the wrestling community still reeling from the loss, fans can expect WWE to continue honoring Hogan’s unparalleled influence and legacy.

Whether or not Nick Hogan appears on screen, his presence will undoubtedly add emotional weight to the evening as WWE continues to celebrate the man who, for millions, was professional wrestling.

