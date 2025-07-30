Backstage News On Talents Attending This Week’s WWE Tryouts

WWE is scheduled to hold its latest round of tryouts this week, and several talents have been confirmed to attend.

According to Fightful Select, Ben Bishop is among those slated for the tryouts. Additionally, Corey Brennan reported that several European talents from the UK and Ireland have been invited, including Goldenboy Santos, Rayne Leverkusen, LJ Cleary, Omari, and CBL.

It was also noted that influencer Meghan Walker will be participating in the tryouts. Santos and Leverkusen previously attended WWE’s tryouts in London earlier this year.