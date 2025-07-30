Tiffany Stratton Says She Won’t Drop “Mean Girl” Persona Just To Be Cheered

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she opened up about the evolution of her “mean girl” character, the crowd reactions that changed her mindset, nerves ahead of her SummerSlam showdown with Jade Cargill, and how she handles the pressures of stardom in the social media age.

When host Dave LaGreca questioned the babyface reactions she’s been receiving despite her heel persona, Stratton didn’t flinch, standing firm in her gimmick: “I just, you know, I got cheered starting in Australia, and, you know, it made its way to America. So why would I change anything? … I feel like the moment I do start acting like a good guy… maybe [fans] start booing me. So why would I change anything? If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

Tommy Dreamer praised her instincts and commitment to her identity, echoing that staying true to what works is the key to success.

Stratton called her standout performance at Elimination Chamber in Perth a pivotal moment in her young WWE career. “Australia was probably one of the best moments of my career thus far… I was so confident hearing the crowd behind me. That changed me. It changed my mindset on wrestling, and in my career, and my confidence.”

The crowd reaction was a major turning point for Stratton, who admitted she hadn’t expected such loud support from the WWE Universe.

SummerSlam, Nerves & Jade Cargill

With her first SummerSlam approaching and a title defense against the undefeated Jade Cargill on the line, Stratton admitted she still feels pre-match jitters—even at smaller events. “I get nervous every single time I go out and wrestle… I think I will always get nervous, and I think it’s good for me… I perform very well under pressure. So if I’m not nervous, there’s something wrong.”

Stratton also shared her strategy for staying mentally strong amidst online criticism, explaining how she avoids negativity by stepping back from certain platforms. “I really don’t go on Twitter that much… I’m mostly on TikTok, and TikTok is like my safe space. There is no wrestling, it’s all just reality TV, trends, dances… I really don’t scroll that often.”

She credits her support system, including family and close friends—with helping her stay focused and grounded.

Tiffany Stratton’s SummerSlam showdown with Jade Cargill promises to be one of the most high-profile matches of her career to date. As cheers continue to follow the self-proclaimed “Buff Barbie,” she’s proving that confidence, character consistency, and staying true to yourself go a long way in WWE’s evolving landscape.

