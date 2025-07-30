Triple H Channels ‘The Game’ For Logan Paul’s Edgy Breath Mint Brand

WWE has officially entered a bold new branding collaboration with Breath Death, a newly launched line of explosive breath mints co-founded by Logan Paul and a star-studded roster of influencers, creators, and celebrities. The partnership marks WWE’s latest strategic move to tap into the youth-driven digital space, further bridging the gap between wrestling and modern influencer culture.

Breath Death, marketed with the tagline “destroy bad breath”, features a product line that includes so-called “exploding mint crystals” known as Crystal Breth. The brand boasts an all-star cast of partners, including: Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Adin Ross, FaZe Banks & FaZe Clan, Odell Beckham Jr., Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Yeat, Sketch, Mike Majlak, and Zack Bia.

With a combined reach of hundreds of millions across platforms, the influencer-powered campaign has already created a major online buzz since its launch.

Triple H Featured in Debut Ad

The WWE-Breath Death partnership was made public via a new high-octane ad featuring none other than WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Leaning into the Attitude Era energy, the spot showcases vintage clips of “The Game” in full aggression mode, paired with an unapologetic voiceover: “Confidence, that’s easy when your breath doesn’t smell like sht.”

The ad, which blends nostalgia with edgy humor, reflects both WWE’s evolving marketing strategy and Breath Death’s brash tone aimed at Gen Z consumers.

This partnership is a natural extension of Logan Paul’s dual brand presence. As a current WWE Superstar and Breath Death co-founder, Paul continues to use his social media empire to build crossover momentum. His previous success with PRIME Hydration, now an official WWE sponsor, proves the power of integrating creator-led brands into WWE’s global entertainment engine.

This deal represents more than just another product endorsement. It’s a strategic alliance that aligns WWE with a new generation of digital-native fans. While some online skeptics have questioned Breath Death’s originality in an already saturated market, the brand’s direct tie to WWE’s legacy and Logan Paul’s reach could help it stand out in a crowded space.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on WWE’s expanding branding portfolio and all things Logan Paul, influencer marketing, and the future of wrestling’s crossover era.