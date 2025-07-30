Triple H Responds To Criticism Over Netflix’s WWE: Unreal Series

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE’s Chief Content Officer, appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss the company’s highly anticipated five-part Netflix docuseries, WWE: Unreal. Levesque broke down why WWE decided to “pull back the curtain,” addressed concerns over fan criticism, and shared how he believes the series will deepen fan appreciation.

Triple H explained that the show was designed to meet modern fans where they are, constantly speculating online about behind-the-scenes happenings. “Half the fun for our fans, I think sometimes, is speculating around what’s going on behind the scenes. So we decided to let them take a look,” Levesque said.

However, he emphasized that Unreal doesn’t completely give away the secrets of the business. “We’re not exactly showing you everything and how the magic is done… but we’re giving you the behind the scenes. We’re showing you what goes into this.”

“There’s A Million Things That Go Into This…”

Levesque challenged the misconception that pro wrestling is easy because the outcomes are predetermined. “A lot of people think it’s just these athletes show up and they put on a show and that’s it… It’s not that at all. There’s a million things that go into this… and it’s a fascinating look.”

Responding To Criticism

When asked by Stephen A. Smith whether WWE feared increased criticism by exposing more of the creative process, Triple H admitted it was a risk, but one worth taking. “You can’t be afraid to do something in life. You can’t be afraid that somebody might criticize us. If we were afraid of that, we wouldn’t put on a show every week.”

He likened wrestling fans to sports fans who second-guess coaches and players every day. “It’s no different than a sport. People say, ‘This coach doesn’t know what he’s doing.’ That’s part of what makes us wonderful.”

Triple H drew comparisons to Formula 1: Drive to Survive, noting that WWE: Unreal has the potential to grow the fanbase in the same way. “It has increased [F1 fans’] respect for what those athletes go through. I think this will increase the respect level for what we do.”

Highlighting Rhea Ripley as an example, Levesque said fans will gain a new appreciation for WWE Superstars once they see their internal struggles and triumphs. “When you see the highs, the lows, the self-doubt, and they still go out there and perform… how does that not make you appreciate them more?”

The docuseries, WWE: Unreal, is expected to give fans unprecedented access to the world behind the curtain, without spoiling the magic that brings WWE to life every week.

