Internal WWE Reaction To Vince McMahon’s Recent Car Accident

Following the recent three-vehicle car accident involving former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, a new report from Fightful has shed light on McMahon’s decades-long reputation as an “erratic driver.”

According to longtime WWE employees and associates, McMahon’s unpredictable driving has long been a running concern inside the company—described as “a joke, but serious” among those closest to him. One source stated that many staffers over the years would deliberately decline rides from Vince due to safety concerns.

“He’s always been an erratic driver,” said one source. “It was known well enough that people would avoid riding with him.”

Contrary to speculation that the 78-year-old billionaire often uses a chauffeur, the report states that McMahon has “always enjoyed driving himself,” particularly while not on WWE business.

One insider even remarked that driving helps Vince feel “grounded,” despite often doing so in cars worth upwards of $250,000. The irony wasn’t lost on the source, who joked, “Grounded in a Bentley? Sounds about right for Vince.”

McMahon is now facing legal consequences following the July 24, 2025, accident in Connecticut. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving, and following too closely resulting in an accident.

He is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on August 26, 2025. No serious injuries were reported in the crash, but the incident has reignited discussion surrounding Vince’s behavior in retirement and his lasting impact on WWE behind the scenes.

