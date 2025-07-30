Jimmy Hart On How Hulk Hogan Quietly Changed Lives Behind The Scenes

On a special tribute edition of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, close friends of Hulk Hogan gathered to share heartfelt and emotional stories about the man behind the persona—Terry Bollea—shedding light on his legacy of loyalty, compassion, and behind-the-scenes kindness.

JBL recounted a touching moment when Hogan selflessly spent time with a group of at-risk youth JBL had brought to an NXT taping in Bermuda. “He could barely walk… but he was the only big star who got up and greeted every one of those kids,” JBL said. “Those kids were hanging all over him… He gave them a memory they’ll never forget. That was Hulk Hogan—genuine, warm-hearted, and real.”

Jimmy Hart detailed Hogan’s commitment to “the boys,” often using his main-event clout to fight for others’ pay and jobs. He recalled specific stories about Kamala and Koko B. Ware. “Hulk saw Kamala’s check and said, ‘We’re selling out—he needs more than that.’ He called Vince that day. Next week, Kamala’s check was bigger,” Hart shared.

On Koko B. Ware: “Koko got sent home from Europe after defending the business. Hulk called Vince and said, ‘Don’t let that kid go. He was taking up for all of us.’ Koko was back the next week.”

Hart also told a moving story from 2017, when Ric Flair was near death. Hulk wasted no time chartering a private flight to Atlanta. “He grabbed Ric’s hand and said, ‘You’re going to be okay.’ He gave him a Bible. That’s Hulk Hogan. That’s who he really is.”

Brian Blair praised Hogan’s unwavering loyalty and generosity throughout their long friendship. From supporting Blair’s political campaigns to showing up at his gym openings, Hogan never hesitated to lend his star power. “He tried to get all his friends roles in Thunder in Paradise, in anything he did. He was always sharing the spotlight.”

From fighting for equal pay to flying across the country to support a friend in need, the episode painted a powerful portrait of the man behind the legend. Hulk Hogan, often portrayed as a larger-than-life figure, was remembered not just for what he did in the ring—but for the lives he touched behind the scenes.

