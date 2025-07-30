AEW Dynamite is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Bank Byline Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Ill.

Scheduled for the show is MJF, Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe, Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Billie Starkz, Young Bucks vs. Outrunners in the AEW Tag Title Eliminator Tournament, Hangman Page (c) vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship with everyone banned from ringside, as well as Christian Cage’s return.

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on TBS and HBO Max.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS – JULY 30, 2025

This week’s show kicks off with Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcoming us to the program from the commentary desk in the Bank Byline Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator Tournament

The Outrunners vs. The Young Bucks

From there, an extended video package airs promoting tonight’s main event, which will feature Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley in a rematch from AEW All In: Texas with the AEW World Championship on-the-line in a bout where everyone will be banned from ringside.

After that, we shoot inside the host venue for tonight’s show as The Outrunners’ theme hits. They make their way to the ring for the latest match in the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Eliminator tournament. Already in the ring are their opponents, The Young Bucks.

“The Dapper Yapper” Justin Roberts once again does a sped-up introduction for the duo, quickly saying their names with the least amount of enthusiasm possible for someone with his kind of voice. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest.

Kicking things off for their respective teams in this one will be Matt Jackson and Truth Magnum. Jackson gets the upper hand early before the Bucks start to fight back. Floyd comes rushing in off a tag and they take the Bucks down to a pop. Bucks take control of the match.

The commentators reluctantly sing the praises of the Bucks, pointing out how regardless of your opinion of them, they remain one of the most talented in-ring duos in the business. That doesn’t stop the crowd from booing the living crap out of them all-the-while, however.

Floyd makes the tag back to Magnum, which gets the crowd on their feet. He clears house to another nice pop, before Matt catches him in the corner. He slides out of the ring for a superkick on Floyd before coming back into the ring for a tag to Nick. Nick controls Magnum as the show heads to a mid-match commercial break.