Tony Khan Says TBS & TNT Fully Support AEW’s Use Of Blood & Violence

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed with Q101 various topics, including how TBS and TNT have consistently supported the company’s use of blood and violence, despite AEW often facing criticism for it.

Khan said, “No, everybody has been really supportive. As long as we keep having great shows and keep delivering great shows for the fans, I think everybody is really happy. No, I’ve never had any questions about that, especially on pay-per-view, there is never any kind of restriction for anything like that.”

He continued, “On TV, the network has always been supportive of having hard-hitting action and these really brutal fights. It’s a big part of what AEW is; great matches and wrestlers beating the hell out of each other. That’s a big part of AEW and TBS and TNT have always supported it. Certainly, on pay-per-view, you know that’s what we’re going to deliver.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)