Jade Cargill Discusses WWE vs. AEW Locker Room Dynamics

Jade Cargill is preparing for one of the biggest matches of her WWE career this weekend at SummerSlam, but the road from AEW to WWE hasn’t been without its challenges.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Cargill opened up about the biggest adjustments she’s had to make since signing with WWE, and how they’ve shaped her growth as a performer.

When asked what surprised her most about the transition, Cargill immediately pointed to WWE’s intense workload. “The schedule is demanding,” Cargill admitted. “I knew that coming into it, talking to Cody, talking to people who are already here… they told me how it was. But you never know how something is until you’re actually in it.”

The time on the road and the constant travel proved to be one of the most immediate adjustments for the former TBS Champion.

Beyond the physical toll, Cargill emphasized how the backstage culture in WWE required an entirely different mindset. “It’s not just what you do in the ring. It’s about the relationships you have,” she said. “I come in, I do my job… I respect everyone, and I’m gonna leave like I have a family. I’m going home. It’s not like that. It’s all about relationships in this game.”

She admitted that navigating the locker room dynamics, especially where many talents have built-in bonds from their NXT days, has been an eye-opening experience. “They’ve been on road trips together. They’ve grown together. I’m coming in right now… who does she think she is?” she said, laughing. “At the end of the day, I don’t control the settings. I’m just a player on the board.”

Cargill also touched on the differences between AEW and WWE, particularly in how matches are structured and performed. “Working with people who came from the Indies… it’s a whole different type of wrestler,” she explained. “I was doing crazy things that I loved. It showed me every day, ‘Oh my gosh. I can do this. I can do that.’”

In WWE, she’s learning a more calculated approach to match layout and crowd psychology. “They teach you when you do it and where to put it. That’s how you make moments,” she noted.

During the same interview, Cargill publicly stated she’s setting her sights on marquee matches with both Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley, positioning herself as a dominant force in the women’s division.

With her WWE Women’s Championship match against Tiffany Stratton just days away, Jade Cargill’s passion for growth and adaptability continues to fuel her rise. And if her learning curve is any indication, the best may still be yet to come.

Stay locked to PWMania.com for complete SummerSlam coverage and more from Jade Cargill’s WWE journey.